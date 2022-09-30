Live Updates: Strong winds in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian

— Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when their car hydroplaned and overturned in a water-filled ditch in north Florida amid Hurricane Ian's impact on the state.

An incident report says the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which went onto the grassy shoulder before submerging in a water-filled ditch along Cracker Swamp Road in Putnam County, which is southwest of St. Augustine. The area was inundated with rain as Hurricane Ian passed through the state Thursday.

At least six people are confirmed dead in Florida.

