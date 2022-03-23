Live updates: Spieth gets through opener at Match Play

It wasn't a pretty match. Five of the holes at Austin Country Club were won with pars. And it featured a wild halve on the 13th hole when Spieth drove into the water, only for Bradley to later chip into the hazard. Both made par.

Spieth took his first lead when Bradley's second to the par-5 16th hole caromed off the slope of a bunker, went over the green and out-of-bounds. Neither played led by more than one hole the entire match until Bradley conceded Spieth a 6-foot par on the final hole for a 2-up margin.