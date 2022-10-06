Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks

— Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant

— Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos

-- EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war

— Belarus opposition hopeful at Russian setbacks in Ukraine

— Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war

KYIV, Ukraine — The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog is expected to visit Kyiv this week to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops since the early part of the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Wednesday declaring that Russia was taking over the six-reactor plant, the largest in Europe.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry called it a criminal act and said it considered Putin’s decree “null and void.” The state nuclear operator, Energoatom, said it would continue to operate the plant.

Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, plans to talk with Ukrainian officials about the Russian move.

He will also discuss efforts to set up a secure protection zone around the facility, which has been damaged in the fighting and seen staff including its director abducted by Russian troops.

Grossi will travel to Moscow for talks with Russian officials after his stop in Kyiv.

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

