Live updates: Queen's coffin set to leave Scottish estate

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — Britain’s King Charles III has been officially proclaimed Australia’s monarch during a ceremony in Canberra.

Australian Governor General David Hurley made the proclamation Sunday at Parliament House. At the end of the service there was a 21-gun salute.

Charles automatically became king when the queen died on Thursday.

But like the accession ceremony in London on Saturday, the proclamation in Australia was a constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

Charles is now is the head of state in Australia, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

Similar ceremonies will be held in each Australian state and territory.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Britain’s King Charles III was officially proclaimed New Zealand’s monarch in a ceremony in Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday and spoke of the strong bond her son and successor had with New Zealand.

Charles automatically became king when the queen died on Thursday.

Like the accession ceremony in London on Saturday, the proclamation in New Zealand was a constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

To mark the occasion, the army’s 16 Field Regiment fired a 21-gun salute from Point Jerningham in Wellington.

Charles is now is the head of state in New Zealand, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

NEW DELHI — India is observing a day of state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

The national flag has been lowered to half-staff on all government buildings throughout the country. India was a British colony before gaining independence in 1947.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne.

King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch on Saturday. He automatically became king when his mother died Thursday.

Floral tributes are placed in Ballater, Scotland ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II before it passes through to make its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as they wait for the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Floral tributes are placed in Ballater, Scotland ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II before it passes through to make its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)