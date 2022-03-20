Live updates: Protest snarls trucks heading to Belarus

The pressure of truck traffic on the Koroszczyn border point increased after Poland’s largest crossing into Belarus, in Kuznica, was closed in November, following border guard clashes with Middle East migrants who were trying to illegally cross into Poland, European Union member.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called on the European Union to halt all land and sea trade with Russia.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

— School bombed in Ukraine city; Zelenskyy cites war crimes

— Even if Russia is denied an easy victory, Putin can keep pounding Ukraine for months

— Surrogate babies born in Ukraine wait out war in basement

— Grassroots groups help rescue Holocaust survivors in Ukraine

— Minister: Clearing the live ordnance now scattered across Ukraine will take years and outside help

— Go to https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine for more coverage

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS TODAY:

KYIV, Ukraine — Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says that six Russian generals and dozens of other senior officers have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion.

Podolyak tweeted on Sunday that “the high mortality rate among Russia’s senior military officers” reflects a “total lack of readiness,” adding that the Russian military relies on big number of troops and cruise missiles.

The Russian military hasn’t confirmed the death of any of its generals. But an associate and an officers’ group in Russia confirmed the death of one, Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, the commanding general of the 7th Airborne Division.

___

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s foreign minister says Ukraine and Russia are close to an agreement on “fundamental issues” and that negotiations were ongoing.

Speaking on Sunday in Antalya, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey was in touch with negotiators on both sides and was acting as a “mediator and facilitator.” He said he could not divulge details but that there was “momentum.”

The minister said in return for its neutrality, Ukraine was demanding that Turkey, Germany and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council act as guarantors. Cavusoglu visited Russia and Ukraine this week to meet his counterparts.

Turkey is close with both Russia and Ukraine. It has close energy, trade and defense relations with Moscow, even though it supports opposing sides in Syria and Libya. Ankara has not sanctioned Russia or closed its airspace but has closed the Turkish Straits connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, which affects Russian warships’ access except for those returning to port.

Turkey has been critical of Russia’s occupation of Crimea, where Crimean Tatars share ethnic and religious links with Turkey, and has emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

___

BEIRUT — Dozens of people have demonstrated outside U.N. headquarters in Beirut to express support for Russia in its war against Ukraine. They contend that Moscow only moved in to protect Russian-speaking people who have been under attack for eight years.

Sunday’s gathering by nearly 150 Lebanese, Syrians and Russians.

Some Lebanese and Syrians support Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose military joined Syria’s civil war in 2015 and helped tip the balance of power in favor of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Lebanon is divided by a Western-backed coalition and another by groups supported by Iran and Assad’s government.

___

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has denounced Russia’s “repugnant war” against Ukraine as “cruel and sacrilegious inhumanity.”

In some of his strongest words yet since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, Francis on Sunday told thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square that every day brings more atrocities in what is a “senseless massacre.”

“There is no justification for this,’’ Francis said, in an apparent reference to Russia, which sought to justify its invasion as vital for its own defense. But Francis again stopped short of naming Russia as the aggressor. Pontiffs typically have decried wars and their devastating toll on civilians without citing warmongers by name.

Francis also called on “all actors in the international community” to work toward ending the war. “Again this week, missiles, bombs, rained down on the elderly, children and pregnant mothers,’’ the pope said. His thoughts, he said, went to the millions who flee. “And I feel great pain for those who don’t even have the chance to escape,’’ Francis added.

The pope said that “above all, defenseless life should get respected and protected, not eliminated.” That priority “comes before any strategy,’’ Francis said, before leading those in the square in a moment of silent prayer.

___

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad says the first multinational NATO units with the Patriot air defense systems have been moving to his country.

Nad said on Sunday the transfers will continue in the next days.

Germany and the Netherlands have agreed to send their troops armed with the Patriots to Slovakia. The troops are some of the 2,100 soldiers from several NATO members, including the United States, who will form a battlegroup on Slovak territory as the alliance boosts its defenses in its eastern flank following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nad says the Patriots will be initially deployed at the armed forces base of Sliac in central Slovakia before they will be stationed at various places to protect the largest possible Slovak territory.

He thanked Germany and the Netherlands for their “responsible decision” to fundamentally boost Slovakia’s defenses.

At the same time, Nad said, the Patriots would not replace the Russian-made S-300 air-defense system his country has relied on, calling their deployment “another component to protect Slovakia’s airspace.”

Nad previously has said his country will be willing to provide its S-300 long-range air defense missile system to Ukraine on condition it has a proper replacement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned the S-300s when he spoke to U.S. lawmakers by video Wednesday, appealing for anti-air systems that would allow Ukraine protect its airspace against Russian warplanes and missiles. NATO members Bulgaria, Slovakia and Greece have the S-300s.

The Slovak minister said Sunday his country will work to replace the S-300s with a different system that would be compatible with the systems used by the allies.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — The authorities in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol say that nearly 40,000 people have fled over the past week. That’s nearly 10% of its 430,000 population.

The city council in the Azov Sea port city said Sunday that 39,426 residents have safely evacuated from Mariupol in their own vehicles. It said the evacuees used more than 8,000 vehicles to leave via a humanitarian corridor via Berdyansk to Zaporizhzhia.

The strategic city has been encircled by the Russian troops and faced a relentless Russian bombardment for three weeks, coming to symbolize the horror of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Local authorities have said the siege has cut off food, water and energy supplies, and killed at least 2,300 people, some of whom had to be buried in mass graves. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that the siege of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Authorities in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv say at least five civilians have been killed in the latest Russian shelling.

Regional police in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said the victims of the Russian artillery attack early Sunday included a 9-year-old boy.

Kharkiv has been besieged by Russian forces since the start of the invasion and has come under a relentless barrage.

KYIV, Ukraine — Authorities in Ukraine have evacuated scores of baby orphans from a city engulfed by combat.

The governor of the northeastern Sumy region, Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, said Sunday that 71 infants have been safely evacuated via a humanitarian corridor. Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook that the orphans will be taken to an unspecified foreign country. He said most of them require constant medical attention.

Like many other Ukrainian cities, Sumy has been besieged by Russian troops and faced repeated shelling.

___

The Russian military says it has carried out a new series of strikes on Ukrainian military facilities with long-range hypersonic and cruise missiles.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that the Kinzhal hypersonic missile hit a Ukrainian fuel depot in Kostiantynivka near the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv. The strike marked the second day in a row that Russia used the Kinzhal, a weapon capable of striking targets 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) away at a speed 10 times the speed of sound.

The previous day, the Russian military said the Kinzhal was used for the first time in combat to destroy an ammunition depot in Diliatyn in the Carpathian Mountains in western Ukraine.

Konashenkov noted that the Kalibr cruise missiles launched by Russian warships from the Caspian Sea were also involved in the strike on the fuel depot in Kostiantynivka. He said Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea were used to destroy an armor repair plant in Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine.

Konashenkov added that another strike by air-launched missiles hit a Ukrainian facility in Ovruch in the northern Zhytomyr region where foreign fighters and Ukrainian special forces were based.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Authorities in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol say that the Russian military has bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge.

Local authorities said Sunday that the school building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Russian forces on Wednesday also bombed a theater in Mariupol where civilians took shelter. The authorities said 130 people were rescued but many more could remain under the debris.

Mariupol, a strategic port on the Azov Sea, has been encircled by Russian troops, cut off from energy, food and water supplies, and has faced a relentless bombardment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the siege of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered activities of 11 political parties with links to Russia to be suspended.

The largest of them is the Opposition Platform for Life, which has 44 out of 450 seats in the country’s parliament. The party is led by Viktor Medvedchuk, who has friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.

Also on the list is the Nashi (Ours) party led by Yevheniy Murayev. Before the Russian invasion. the British authorities had warned that Russia wanted to install Murayev as the leader of Ukraine.

Speaking in a video address early Sunday, Zelenskyy said that “given a large-scale war unleashed by the Russian Federation and links between it and some political structures, the activities of a number of political parties is suspended for the period of the martial law.”

Zelenskyy’s announcement follows the introduction of the martial law that envisages a ban on parties associated with Russia.

___

KYIV, Ukraine -- In peacetime, Ukraine has a thriving surrogate industry, one of the few countries where foreigners can get Ukrainian women to carry their pregnancies. Now at least 20 of those babies are stuck in a makeshift bomb shelter in Ukraine’s capital, waiting for parents to travel into the war zone to pick them up.

They’re well cared for at the moment. Surrogacy center nurses are stranded with them, because constant shelling makes it too dangerous for them to go home. Russian troops are trying to encircle the city, with Ukrainian defenders holding them off for now, the threat comes from the air.

Nurse Lyudmilla Yashchenko says they’re staying in the bomb shelter to save their lives, and the lives of the babies, some of whom are just days old. They have enough food and baby supplies for now, and can only hope and wait for the newborns to be picked up, and the war to end.

___

The British defense ministry said the Ukrainian Air Force and air defense forces are “continuing to effectively defend Ukrainian airspace.”

“Russia has failed to gain control of the air and is largely relying on stand-off weapons launched from the relative safety of Russian airspace to strike targets within Ukraine,” the ministry said on Twitter. “Gaining control of the air was one of Russia’s principal objectives for the opening days of the conflict and their continued failure to do so has significantly blunted their operational progress.”

A Ukrainian military official meanwhile confirmed to a Ukrainian newspaper that Russian forces carried out a missile strike Friday on a missile and ammunition warehouse in the Delyatyn settlement of the Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine.

But Ukraine’s Air Forces spokesman Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainskaya Pravda on Saturday that it has not been confirmed that the missile was indeed a hypersonic Kinzhal.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said earlier Saturday that Russian military hit the underground warehouse in Delyatyn on Friday with the hypersonic Kinzhal missile in its first reported combat use. According to Russian officials, the Kinzhal, carried by MiG-31 fighter jets, has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound.

___

LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the siege of Mariupol will go down in history for what he’s calling war crimes by Russia’s military.

“To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come,” he said early Sunday in his nighttime video address to the nation.

Zelenskyy told Ukrainians the ongoing negotiations with Russia were “not simple or pleasant, but they are necessary.”

“Ukraine has always sought a peaceful solution. Moreover, we are interested in peace now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russia’s military isn’t even recovering the bodies of its soldiers in some places, Zelenskyy said.

“In places where there were especially fierce battles, the bodies of Russian soldiers simply pile up along our line of defense. And no one is collecting these bodies,” he said.

Caption Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Fighting raged on multiple fronts in Ukraine more than three weeks after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. U.N. bodies have confirmed more than 800 civilian deaths since the war began but say the real toll is considerably higher. The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Fighting raged on multiple fronts in Ukraine more than three weeks after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. U.N. bodies have confirmed more than 800 civilian deaths since the war began but say the real toll is considerably higher. The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Refugees fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine arrive at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption Refugees fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine arrive at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption In this photo taken from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, newly arrived to the ISS, wearing yellow suits, Russian cosmonauts Оleg Аrtemiev, center, Denis Мatveev, right, and Sergei Korsakov pose among other participants of expedition to the International Space Station, ISS, after docking the Soyuz MS-21 spaceship to the station, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, newly arrived to the ISS, wearing yellow suits, Russian cosmonauts Оleg Аrtemiev, center, Denis Мatveev, right, and Sergei Korsakov pose among other participants of expedition to the International Space Station, ISS, after docking the Soyuz MS-21 spaceship to the station, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Ukrainian refugees talk near a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine waiting in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption Ukrainian refugees talk near a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine waiting in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption Nannie Svitlana Stetsiuk plays with one of the babies in the nursery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nineteen surrogated babies were born to surrogate mothers, with their biological parents still outside the country due to the war against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd Caption Nannie Svitlana Stetsiuk plays with one of the babies in the nursery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nineteen surrogated babies were born to surrogate mothers, with their biological parents still outside the country due to the war against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is displayed on a screen during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Swiss parliament building in Bern, Switzerland, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP) Credit: Peter Klaunzer Credit: Peter Klaunzer Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is displayed on a screen during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Swiss parliament building in Bern, Switzerland, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP) Credit: Peter Klaunzer Credit: Peter Klaunzer

Caption Medical staff rest in a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Ohmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Caption Medical staff rest in a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Ohmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption A refugee from the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ekaterina Mosha, 82, has a meal with her grandson Dmitrii, 3, after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption A refugee from the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ekaterina Mosha, 82, has a meal with her grandson Dmitrii, 3, after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption People sit in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Lviv has been a refuge since the war began nearly a month ago, the last outpost before Poland and host to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians streaming through or staying on. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption People sit in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Lviv has been a refuge since the war began nearly a month ago, the last outpost before Poland and host to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians streaming through or staying on. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Nannies take care of newborn babies in a basement converted into a nursery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nineteen surrogated babies were born to surrogate mothers, with their biological parents still outside the country due to the war against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd Caption Nannies take care of newborn babies in a basement converted into a nursery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nineteen surrogated babies were born to surrogate mothers, with their biological parents still outside the country due to the war against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption A man walks at dusk in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda Caption A man walks at dusk in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption People gather in a vantage point that overlooks the city of Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Lviv has been a refuge since the war began nearly a month ago, the last outpost before Poland and host to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians streaming through or staying on. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption People gather in a vantage point that overlooks the city of Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Lviv has been a refuge since the war began nearly a month ago, the last outpost before Poland and host to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians streaming through or staying on. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Rocks ready to build a barricade by territorial defense units downtown in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd Caption Rocks ready to build a barricade by territorial defense units downtown in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption A man recites a poem in downtown Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Lviv has been a refuge since the war began nearly a month ago, the last outpost before Poland and host to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians streaming through or staying on. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption A man recites a poem in downtown Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Lviv has been a refuge since the war began nearly a month ago, the last outpost before Poland and host to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians streaming through or staying on. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption People march during a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption People march during a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption People hold a peace flag as they attend Pope Francis' Angelus noon prayer he recited from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption People hold a peace flag as they attend Pope Francis' Angelus noon prayer he recited from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini