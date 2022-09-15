journal-news logo
Live updates: People wait all night to view queen's coffin

People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state

LONDON — Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state.

Authorities said the line on Thursday stretched about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) along the south bank of the River Thames.

The queen’s flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday.

People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin.

Military detachments standing guard are rotated every 20 minutes.

One of the ceremonial guards appeared to faint early Thursday and fell off the raised platform. His condition was not immediately clear.

The queen died in Scotland last Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Huge line to view monarch's coffin is queue fit for a queen

— What to know about the queen's lying in state

— Leaky pen and staff job cuts: King Charles III under scrutiny

Former British colonies are conflicted over Queen Elizabeth II's legacy

— Find more AP coverage here: https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has sent King Charles III his condolences and offered him his full support in addressing “common challenges.”

Those challenges include “the protection of the climate and the planet,” a statement from the French presidency said.

Before he became monarch after last week’s death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles often spoke out on those issues. But as sovereign he is expected to tread more carefully in his political comments.

Macron spoke with the king by phone on Wednesday. He said on Twitter he will attend the Queen’s funeral.

People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A woman draped with a Union flag waits with other people in the queue near Westminster Palace to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A woman draped with a Union flag waits with other people in the queue near Westminster Palace to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A woman draped with a Union flag waits with other people in the queue near Westminster Palace to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster for the lying in state, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster for the lying in state, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster for the lying in state, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP)

People sitting in Hyde Park, London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 watch screens broadcasting the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People sitting in Hyde Park, London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 watch screens broadcasting the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People sitting in Hyde Park, London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 watch screens broadcasting the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People line up for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

People line up for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

People line up for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed at Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed at Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed at Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool)

Grenadier Guards flank the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Grenadier Guards flank the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Grenadier Guards flank the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk inside Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk inside Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk inside Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

