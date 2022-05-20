Live updates | Thomas shoots second-round 67 for PGA lead

That left him a shot ahead of McIlroy, who began his second round with Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods an hour later.

Two-time champion Brooks Koepka also shot 67 during the early wave Friday, bouncing back from a disappointing 75 in the opening round to get within the projected cut line. Cameron Tringale shot 68 and was 2 under for the championship.

11 a.m.

The hardest hole at the PGA Championship all week has been the brutal par-4 18th, which surrendered just four birdies in the opening round, and it could be play even tougher Friday with winds up to 35 mph whipping across it.

It's already a brute at 490 yards with an uphill approach to a green guarded on all sides by bunkers. But there's also a creek down the right side that swallowed up tee shots by Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa early in the second round, and rough running down the right that snared drives by Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay.

The hole could make for a thrilling finish if the leaders are close on Sunday.

Upon seeing it earlier this week, Matt Kuchar said: “I have to think the members must dread 18. I try to envision how they play it. I don’t know that they can tee off enough forward to enjoy that golf hole.”

10:10 a.m.

Early charges by Justin Thomas and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann in the second round of the PGA Championship have them joining a group one shot behind leader Rory McIlroy.

Thomas briefly earned a share of the lead at 5 under at windy Southern Hills with two birdies in his first four holes before giving a shot back on the fifth. Thomas won the PGA Championship in 2017.

Niemann is one of six Latin Americans playing in this year’s tournament, the most in its history. Niemann birdied his first and third holes of the day to quickly get to 4 under.

McIlroy plays in the afternoon. The Northern Irishman is chasing his fifth career major and first since the 2014 PGA Championship.

8:45 a.m.

World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has started his second round at the PGA Championship after posting a 1 over on a difficult opening day.

Scheffler’s group includes world No. 2 Jon Rahm and No. 3 Collin Morikawa. All struggled with over-par rounds in the heat Thursday afternoon. They face windy conditions this morning in their chase to make the weekend. The morning forecast at Southern Hills includes wind gusts up to 35 mph.

The group started on No. 10. Scheffler’s round just missed a big start when his first putt on the par-3 11th from 72 feet just skimmed over the left lip of the cup.

Justin Thomas birdied his first hole of the day at No. 10 to join a group at 4 under, one shot behind leader Rory McIlroy.

7:30 a.m.

Rory McIlroy takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where a crowded leaderboard will be giving chase and Tiger Woods will be fighting to make the cut.

Woods tees off in the morning along with McIlroy, who opened with a 5-under 65, and Jordan Spieth, who had struggles of his own during a 72 on Thursday. Woods shot 74 after five bogeys during an eight-hole stretch and two more to finish.

Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge begin the day one shot behind McIlroy, who is trying to add a fifth major and third PGA title, eight years after his last in a memorable 2014 season in which he raised both the Wannamaker Trophy and Claret Jug.

Others on the first page of the leaderboard include former PGA champion Justin Thomas, who is seeking a second major five years later, and Cameron Smith, who won The Players Championship in March.

