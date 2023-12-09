Live updates | Israel strikes north and south Gaza after US vetoes a UN cease-fire resolution

The war was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, in which militants from Gaza killed about 1,200, most of them civilians and took more than 240 people hostage.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll in the territory has surpassed 17,400 over the past two months, with more than 46,000 wounded. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths, but said 70% of the dead were women and children.

Currently:

— U.S. vetoes U.N. resolution backed by many nations demanding immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

— 6 Palestinians are killed in the Israeli military's latest West Bank raid, health officials say.

— Harvard president apologizes for remarks on antisemitism as pressure mounts on Penn's president.

Here’s what’s happening in the war:

2 PALESTINIANS KILLED IN THE WEST BANK

JERUSALEM — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the West Bank on Saturday and another succumbed to his wounds from an Israeli raid the day before, health officials said.

The deaths brought to 274 the number of Palestinians killed in the occupied territory since the start of the Israel-Hamas war two months ago. Most of the Palestinians were killed during shootouts that the Israeli military says began during operations to arrest suspected militants.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 25-year-old man died of his wounds Saturday after being shot during an arrest raid in the Faraa refugee camp on Friday, bringing the death toll there to seven. Among those killed was a local commander of the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade.

Also Saturday, Israeli forces killed a 25-year-old Palestinian near the city of Hebron. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. The Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment.

