Live updates | G-7 talks draw to close, NATO meet to begin

FILE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Seven decades after it was founded, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is meeting in Madrid on June 29 and 30, 2022 with an urgent need to reassert its original mission: preventing Russian aggression against Western allies. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
The Group of Seven developed economies are wrapping up a summit that aims to demonstrate a long-term commitment to Ukraine’s future, as its war with Russia grinds on

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — The Latest on the G-7 summit, the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, which this year is being held in the Bavarian Alps in Germany; and on the NATO summit in Madrid, where leaders begin gathering later Tuesday:

The Group of Seven developed economies are wrapping up a summit that aims to demonstrate a long-term commitment to Ukraine’s future, as its war with Russia grinds on.

The talks in Germany, which draw to a close Tuesday, want to make sure that Russia pays a high price for its invasion. The goal is also to alleviate a global hunger crisis and show unity against climate change.

The leaders of the U.S., Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Canada and Japan on Monday pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

Later Tuesday, attention shifts to Spain, where a two-day NATO summit is being held in Madrid.

The leaders of the world’s most powerful military alliance open discussions Wednesday on increasing support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia and boosting forces on NATO’s eastern flank.

They also intend to set priorities for the coming decade, with a new focus on checking China’s growing international ambitions.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment

The AP Interview: Spanish PM says NATO summit to show unity

NATO holds summit with gaze on Russia — and China

Tale of 2 summits: 'America's back' to America's backsliding

