Live updates: Crowds gather for queen's coffin procession

The queen died in Scotland last Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.
Crowds have lined the route of the queen’s coffin whenever it has been moved on its journey from Scotland back to London.
Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
Credit: Stefan Rousseau
Britain's King Charles III waves to members of the public as he arrives at St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Credit: Gregorio Borgia
People wait ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in in Westminster, central London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
Credit: Danny Lawson
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room. (Paul Childs/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Paul Childs
Postcards and various memorabilia, which are related to Queen Elizabeth II, are on display at souvenir shop House of Men, in Hong Kong, on Sept. 10, 2022. The shop saw renewed interests from visitors on the first weekend after the Queen's death. (AP Photo/Alice Fung)
Credit: Alice Fung
