Live updates | Candidates vote in French presidential runoff

___
MORE STORIES:
— Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff
— France's presidential rivals: Key moments, private lives
— EXPLAINER: How France's old-school voting system works
— Follow all AP stories on Russia's war on Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
___
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
PARIS— Turnout in France's presidential runoff on Sunday is slightly higher than it was at the same point in the first-round vote two weeks ago.
Participation is at 26.1% at midday Sunday. Many of those expected to choose the incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, are doing so to keep out Marine Le Pen and ideas seen as too extreme and anti-democratic, such as her plan to ban the Muslim headscarf in public, or her ties to Russia.
Both candidates are trying to court the 7.7 million votes of leftist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who was defeated in the first round on April 10.
All recent opinion polls converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European Macron — yet the margin over his 53-year-old far-right rival varies broadly. Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.
___
PARIS — France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe’s future.
Centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron is the front-runner, but he's fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
The centrist Macron is asking voters to trust him for a second five-year term despite a presidency troubled by protests, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. A Macron victory in this vote would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.
The result of voting in France, a nuclear-armed nation with one of the world’s biggest economies, could also impact the conflict in Ukraine, as France has played a key role in diplomatic efforts and support for sanctions against Russia.
Ballot papers are placed on a table as people prepare to cast their votes in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Credit: Daniel Cole
Ballot papers are placed on a table as people prepare to cast their votes in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Credit: Daniel Cole
Credit: Daniel Cole
Centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron makes a selfie with young residents after a campaign rally Friday, April 22, 2022 in Figeac, southwestern France. Emmanuel Macron is facing off against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France's April 24 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Credit: Christophe Ena
Centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron makes a selfie with young residents after a campaign rally Friday, April 22, 2022 in Figeac, southwestern France. Emmanuel Macron is facing off against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France's April 24 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Credit: Christophe Ena
Credit: Christophe Ena
French far-right contender Marine Le Pen casts her vote in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
Credit: Michel Spingler
French far-right contender Marine Le Pen casts her vote in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
Credit: Michel Spingler
Credit: Michel Spingler
A woman pushes a dog in a buggy as she arrives to cast her vote in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Credit: Daniel Cole
A woman pushes a dog in a buggy as she arrives to cast her vote in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Credit: Daniel Cole
Credit: Daniel Cole
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron waves from his car after casting his vote in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Credit: Thibault Camus
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron waves from his car after casting his vote in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Credit: Thibault Camus
Credit: Thibault Camus
People queue to vote at a polling station in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Credit: Laurent Cipriani
People queue to vote at a polling station in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Credit: Laurent Cipriani
Credit: Laurent Cipriani
A woman leaves the polling station after voting in the second round of the French presidential election in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Credit: Laurent Cipriani
A woman leaves the polling station after voting in the second round of the French presidential election in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Credit: Laurent Cipriani
Credit: Laurent Cipriani
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron greets well-wishers after casting his vote in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Credit: Thibault Camus
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron greets well-wishers after casting his vote in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Credit: Thibault Camus
Credit: Thibault Camus