Live updates | R&A makes changes to bunkers for second round of the British Open

R&A MAKES CHANGES TO BUNKERS

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The R&A has made adjustments to the bunkers at Royal Liverpool for the second round of the British Open to prevent so many balls running up against the face.

The tournament organizer said the bunkers have been raked “slightly differently” to ensure there is more of a slope down to the center of them.

“We routinely rake bunkers flat at most Open venues,” the R&A said in a statement, “but decided this adjustment was appropriate in light of the dried conditions which arose yesterday.”

Some players reportedly complained that the flatness of the bunkers meant balls were rolling too close to the face during the first round. That could potentially lead to injuries when players swing their club into bunker walls.

___

BRIAN HARMAN IS OFF TO THE RACES

Brian Harman is quickly setting the new target at the British Open.

The American opened with a 67, and then ran off three straight birdies starting on the second hole. That puts Harman at 7-under par. Harman has never won a major, though he once had the 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in 2017.

Adrian Otaegui of Spain made all pars on the front nine and was at 4 under among those playing in the chilly breeze and occasional light rain.

Rory McIlroy was just starting his second round after opening with a 71.

___

RAIN, WIND GREET DAY TWO AT HOYLAKE

Goodbye, sun. Hello, traditional British Open weather.

Thick clouds, wind and a few rain drops greeted the second round at Royal Liverpool on Friday. The demanding test remains the same.

Emiliano Grillo, Tommy Fleetwood and South African amateur Christo Lamprecht shared the lead at 5-under 66. Grillo was the only one playing in the morning.

The wind is typical, and so is the rain this year. The test after one day is the bunkers. They must be avoided at all costs.

Rory McIlroy also plays in the morning. He took two shots to get out of a bunker on the 18th and was thrilled to escape with par. He starts five shots out of the lead in his quest to end nine years without a major.

___

