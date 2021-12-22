Live updates: Israel recommends 2nd booster shot for over 60

The experts’ recommendation still needs approval from the Health Ministry’s director. If approval is given, the booster campaign is expected to begin next week.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

— COVID-19 case drop may show South Africa's omicron peak has passed

— As COVID-19 fueled the drug crisis, Native Americans hit the worst

— Biden pivots to home tests to fight omicron surge as Christmas nears

— Omicron casts a new shadow over economy's pandemic recovery

— Parents, schools face another reckoning over pandemic

Go to https://APNews.com/coronavirus-pandemic for updates throughout the day.

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING TODAY:

PORTLAND, Maine — A state health official says two-thirds of the patients who are in hospitals with COVID-19 in Maine during its surge in cases are not fully vaccinated against the disease.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from about 634 new cases per day on Dec. 6 to about 940 new cases per day on Dec. 20. The surge in cases came after months of the state doing a better job of controlling the spread of the virus than most.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Wednesday that about three-quarters of the state is vaccinated against COVID-19. He and others have said unvaccinated pockets of the state are driving the surge in cases and hospitalization.

“This is further evidence of the beneficial impact of vaccines,” Shah said.

Shah said the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in Maine and could become the dominant variant in the coming weeks. He called the variant “something to be taken seriously."

Maine has been the site of more than 139,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,400 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

___

BRUSSELS — Belgium decided Wednesday to further tighten restrictions in anticipation of the surging omicron variant but shied away from a full lockdown like neighboring Netherlands did.

The authorities decided to close cinemas, theaters and concert halls and ban indoor activities. Sports fans will be closed out of stadiums and indoor halls. Shopping will be curtailed with visitors forced to be spread out and groups entering a shop limited to two adults, possibly accompanied by children.

The measures will kick in Sunday.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that “there is reason for concern. We are facing omicron.” He added that “what we know about it is bad news,” referring to its high transmissibility. It remains unclear how badly it affects the body.

“It is a tough package,” said virologist Marc Van Ranst. Bars and restaurants though would be allowed to remain open until 11 p.m. under restrained conditions.

___

NEW YORK -- New York City officials say they’re opening more COVID-19 testing sites and restricting visitation at city-run hospitals and jails.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that no decision had been made to ban people from the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square even as Fox said it was canceling its live broadcast.

There were more than 13,700 positive tests in the city Monday, a massive surge from just a week before.

De Blasio says the city is opening seven additional testing sites on Wednesday. He also says it will set up five distribution sites on Thursday to hand out at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.

___

NEW YORK -- The omicron variant may have scrambled Broadway schedules but it also has led to an unusual stage debut.

Playwright Keenan Scott II, who made his Broadway debut as a writer this fall with “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” stepped into one of the roles he wrote Wednesday so the show could go on despite cast absences.

The unusual step came when a cast member tested positive for COVID-19 and two non-COVID related illnesses felled the cast. With the three actors out, and only two trained understudies standing by to go on, producers asked Scott to go on with less than 15 minutes until curtain rose.

“Thoughts of a Colored Man” is made up of related vignettes and set over the course of a single day in Brooklyn, where seven Black men discuss gentrification, violence, racial and sexual identity and what it means to be part of a community.

Multiple Broadway shows, including “Hamilton,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” have called off performances in recent days because of virus cases in their all-vaccinated casts and crews.

___

LONDON — Britain has recorded 106,122 new daily coronavirus infections, the highest total of the pandemic and the first time the figure has topped 100,000.

Confirmed infections have risen almost 60% in the past week, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The British government has re-imposed face masks in shops and ordered people to show proof of vaccination at nightclubs and other crowded venues. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he won’t bring in new measures before Christmas Day, but may do so after the holiday.

U.K. health authorities are racing to give all adults a booster vaccine to help combat omicron. So far almost half the U.K. population has had a booster.

___

MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will convene a special Cabinet meeting Thursday to pass a decree-law making the wearing of masks mandatory outdoors, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Sánchez announced at a meeting with the leaders of regional governments Wednesday that he was consenting to their appeals for mask-wearing rules to be extended, his office said.

A decree-law does not require a debate and vote in parliament before coming into force.

He also announced a raft of other measures, including an offer to deploy the armed forces to help the regions step up their vaccination rollout and put military hospital beds at their disposal if they are needed, a statement said.

Sánchez said he is targeting 80% of the 60-69 age group to receive booster shots by the end of next week, among other goals.

Also, COVID-19 tests for professional use will temporarily be placed on sale at pharmacies and medical teams can be reinforced with retired staff and specialists who earned their qualifications outside the European Union.

Furthermore, fully vaccinated people won’t need to quarantine if they have been in contact with an infected person — a measure that seemed to be aimed at avoiding the shortages of essential personnel that other countries are experiencing.

___

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has put a pause on all superior court jury trials and grand juries through January because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Chief Justice Tina Nadeau said Wednesday the pause is partly due to “the difficulty in managing a juror population who are increasingly having to drop out because of sickness or exposure and the unique challenges these proceedings entail.”

She said jury trials are scheduled to resume in February if the rate of COVID-19 infections decreases substantially.

All New Hampshire courts will continue to remain open for the public for all other purposes.

___

BERLIN — The head of the World Health Organization is warning that blanket booster programs in rich countries risk prolonging the COVID-19 pandemic and says that “no country can boost its way out of the pandemic.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that while vaccines have saved many lives this year, their unequal sharing “has cost many lives.”

Tedros has previously called for a moratorium on boosters for healthy adults until the end of this year to counter unequal global vaccine distribution.

He said that about 20% of vaccine doses being given every day are currently boosters. He added that “blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the pandemic rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate.”

Tedros said that the vast majority of people who are hospitalized or die are unvaccinated.

___

VIENNA — Germany will begin requiring PCR tests for those traveling from “virus variant areas” in an effort to further slow the spread of the omicron variant, the German government announced Wednesday.

The new rules, for which the government did not give a specific starting date, will require travelers from “virus variant areas” to provide a negative PCR test less than 48 hours old. Exceptions will be made for travelers under 6 years old.

Currently nine countries, including the United Kingdom and South Africa, are recognized by Germany’s national disease control center as “virus variant areas.”

Entry from these countries is already severely restricted: Those coming to Germany from them must quarantine for 14 days regardless of vaccination status.

___

NEW YORK — New York’s city-run hospitals are again limiting visitation to curb the spread of COVID-19, with some exceptions such as allowing people in labor to have someone with them, parents accompanying hospitalized children and loved ones seeing a person in hospice.

The hospitals had been operating under a modified visitation policy since early in the pandemic, with visits limited to four hours per day and one person at a time. Dr. Mitchell Katz, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, said Wednesday that the new, stricter limits were being put in place after an outbreak at one city-run hospital appeared to be linked to a visitor.

“For a short time, in order to make sure that we don’t cause more disease, we need to limit the number of visitors,” Katz said.

___

LONDON — Britain’s medical regulator has approved the new pediatric formulation of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said Wednesday the vaccine is safe and effective for children in that age group.

Dr. June Raine, the chief executive of the agency, said “parents and carers can be reassured that no new vaccine for children would have been approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been met.’’

However, a separate panel that advises the government on the use of vaccines recommended the Pfizer BioNTech shot be given only to children in a clinical risk group or those who live in a household with someone who is immunosuppressed.

Britain is not the first country to approve the vaccine for children. The United States Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency have already granted emergency use authorization for the vaccine in children 5 to 11 years of age.

___

MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is holding a meeting with the heads of Spain’s regional governments to assess what new measures might be required to stem a record surge in COVID-19 infections.

Spain on Tuesday officially recorded almost 50,000 cases of the coronavirus. That’s higher than last January, when a surge placed the national health system under severe strain.

Spain is reporting almost 700 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days, more than double the accumulated cases before last year’s Christmas holidays. The omicron strain has soared from 5% of new cases in Spain to 47% within one week.

But vaccinations are credited with sparing many people from the virus’s worst effects. While at the end of last January some 30,000 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, now it’s fewer than 8,000.

As Sánchez spoke via video link with the leaders of 17 regional governments and the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, there appeared to be little political appetite for introducing tough restrictions just two days ahead of Christmas Eve.

Sánchez told the Spanish parliament earlier in the day that 90% of the target population over 12 years old is fully vaccinated. He told lawmakers: “Don’t worry, families will be able to celebrate Christmas. Spain has prevailed.”

Caption People wearing face masks walk along a pedestrian crossing at Shibuya district Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan on Wednesday, Dec. 22, confirmed its first known local transmissions of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in Osaka, a sign it is already making its way in the country.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Caption People wearing face masks walk along a pedestrian crossing at Shibuya district Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan on Wednesday, Dec. 22, confirmed its first known local transmissions of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in Osaka, a sign it is already making its way in the country.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption People wait on line to get tested for COVID-19 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Caption People wait on line to get tested for COVID-19 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption Hugo Chappaz, 9, displays his vaccination diploma at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Schoolchildren clung nervously to their parents as they entered a vast vaccinodrome west of Paris, then walked proudly away with a "vaccination diploma" as France kicked off mass vaccinations of children age 5 to 11. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Caption Hugo Chappaz, 9, displays his vaccination diploma at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Schoolchildren clung nervously to their parents as they entered a vast vaccinodrome west of Paris, then walked proudly away with a "vaccination diploma" as France kicked off mass vaccinations of children age 5 to 11. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption Holdiaymakers enjoy a day at Strand Beach near Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. South Africa's drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal the country's dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht Caption Holdiaymakers enjoy a day at Strand Beach near Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. South Africa's drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal the country's dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht

Caption A small business owner wears a mask of the 'Younghee', a doll from Netflix's series "Squid Game", during a rally against the government's social distancing rules near the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Hundreds of small business owners rallied on Wednesday, calling for the withdrawal of curfews and other strict COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, cafes, gyms and other facilities. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption A small business owner wears a mask of the 'Younghee', a doll from Netflix's series "Squid Game", during a rally against the government's social distancing rules near the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Hundreds of small business owners rallied on Wednesday, calling for the withdrawal of curfews and other strict COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, cafes, gyms and other facilities. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption A pediatrician administrates a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Dimitri Marck, 8 , at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Schoolchildren clung nervously to their parents as they entered a vast vaccinodrome west of Paris, then walked proudly away with a "vaccination diploma" as France kicked off mass vaccinations of children age 5 to 11. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Caption A pediatrician administrates a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Dimitri Marck, 8 , at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Schoolchildren clung nervously to their parents as they entered a vast vaccinodrome west of Paris, then walked proudly away with a "vaccination diploma" as France kicked off mass vaccinations of children age 5 to 11. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption People line up at a pharmacy to book nasal swabs test, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Caption People line up at a pharmacy to book nasal swabs test, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach gestures during a press conference on the current coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Caption German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach gestures during a press conference on the current coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Caption A woman wears a face covering as she walks past a Christmas Lights decoration in London, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that his government reserves the "possibility of taking further action" to protect public health as Omicron spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Caption A woman wears a face covering as she walks past a Christmas Lights decoration in London, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that his government reserves the "possibility of taking further action" to protect public health as Omicron spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Caption People wearing face masks cross a street near JR Osaka Station in Osaka, western Japan, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Japan has confirmed its first known local transmissions of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in Osaka, a sign it is already making its way in the country.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 174932+0900 Caption People wearing face masks cross a street near JR Osaka Station in Osaka, western Japan, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Japan has confirmed its first known local transmissions of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in Osaka, a sign it is already making its way in the country.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 174932+0900 Credit: 174932+0900