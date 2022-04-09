journal-news logo
Live Updates | 3rd round of the Masters is underway

Scottie Scheffler pumps fists with his caddie Ted Scott after putting in on the 18th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
It is sunny, it is chilly and the third round of the Masters has started at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

It is sunny, it is chilly and the third round of the Masters has started at Augusta National.

The temperature was in the low 50's when play got underway for the day on Saturday, unseasonably cool. But the rain from earlier in the week is long gone, with puffy clouds the only thing blocking the view of blue sky over the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler has a five-shot lead going into the third round. He doesn't tee off until 2:50 p.m. and will play with Charl Schwartzel.

Tiger Woods is nine shots back to start the day. He tees off at 1 p.m.

___

More AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Scottie Scheffler hits out of the trees on the 18th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Scottie Scheffler hits out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 18th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

