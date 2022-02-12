Live music and deconstructed knitwear at Proenza Schouler

There was a focus on peplums, or strips of fabric attached to the waist of dresses or skirts or tops, in various forms — short and ruffled, or longer, on a voluminous skirt or layered over an oversized trench.

The duo often chooses themes of tension between extremes, and this Fall/Winter 2022 collection was no exception, focusing on the concepts of control and release — “compressing but also exaggerating form,” as they described it.

The designers also often choose artists as inspiration, and this time it was Oppenheim, whose work they said served as “a central point of reference for the collection’s recontextualization of traditional codes of dress.” Oppenheim, who died in 1985, will be the subject of a retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art beginning later this year. She is best known for her Surrealist sculpture “Luncheon in Fur,” a fur-lined teacup, saucer and spoon.

Among top designers sitting out this Fashion Week is Tom Ford, who was due to close out the week but said he could not finalize a collection due to COVID-related staffing issues. He's expected to show a virtual collection later this year.

Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Caption Fashion from Proenza Schouler collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews