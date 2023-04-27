'Little hero:' Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver

Seconds later, Dillon jumped into action, hitting the brake pedal and clutching the steering wheel.

“I don't know that it could have gone any better,” Livernois said, noting that adults helped kids out the back door. “When you have an anchor like Dillon taking care of business on the bus, it really and truly was a good day for us.”

Dillon declined to speak to reporters Thursday, but his parents, Steve and Ireta Reeves, were proud.

“We've got a little hero,” Dillon's dad said. “He's been on my lap driving country roads, pulling into driveways since about 4 years old. ... He's a good driver.”