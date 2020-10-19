Lithuanians with COVID-19, self-isolating vote in drive-ins

Voters arrived alone in their vehicles as instructed, wore face masks and dropped their votes into ballot boxes. There are four such drive-in stations in Lithuania. Only those in isolation and on an official list can vote that way until Thursday. All other registered voters can cast their ballots in the runoff at regular polling stations on Oct. 25.

“This is very convenient. I only wish they would have done this from the very start and many more could have voted in the first round,” said Jonas, a former teacher who declined to give his last name.