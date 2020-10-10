Lithuanians to choose new parliament amid virus tensions

Supporters of the ruling coalition say this coastal Baltic country was among the lucky ones that suffered relatively lightly in the pandemic. So far Lithuania has seen 5,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and and just above 100 deaths.

Lithuania has kept strong democratic traditions since regaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1990. It has also played a major role as the protests in neighboring Belarus unfold against that nation's authoritarian leader.

Lithuania has granted shelter to Belarus opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled Belarus after challenging President Alexander Lukashenko in the country's Aug. 9 presidential vote. Officials said Lukashenko won a sixth term in office but opposition members say the election was riddled with fraud.

Together with its Baltic neighbors Estonia and Latvia, Lithuania swiftly imposed sanctions against Belarusian leaders, and the European Union — a 27-nation bloc that includes the three Baltic nations — eventually followed suit with sanctions. Belarus is not an EU member.

A local residents walk by an election poster showing The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LVZS) leader, Lithuania's prime minister Saulius Skvernelis in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Lithuanians are voting in the first round of a parliamentary election on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A local resident walk by an election poster showing The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LVZS) leader, Lithuania's prime minister Saulius Skvernelis in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Lithuanians are voting in the first round of a parliamentary election on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A local resident walk by an election poster showing Lithuania's Homeland Union-Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) party leader Ingrida Simonyte in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Lithuanians are voting in the first round of a parliamentary election on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)