Lithuania holds parliamentary vote as pandemic hits jobs

Some 54 Homeland Union candidates made it into the runoff, while the Farmers and Greens have 32 contenders. Together, the Freedom Party and the Liberal movement have 21 candidates. Two other center-left parties that have crossed the 5% support threshold into parliament could join the Farmers and Greens in a new coalition but they have few candidates in the runoff.

More than 7% of Lithuania’s 2.5 million voters have already cast early ballots for the runoff, according to election authorities who set up special drive-in polling stations because of the pandemic. Voters this year must wear a face mask and bring their own pen.

Polling stations close at 8 p.m. and results are expected overnight.

Lithuania, a member of the European Union and NATO, has kept strong democratic traditions and sustainable economic growth since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1990. It has also played a major diplomatic role as the protests in Belarus, its southern neighbor, unfold against that nation’s authoritarian leader.

The country fared comparatively well during the first wave of the pandemic, but like elsewhere in Europe this fall, the nation of 3 million has reported worrying infection spikes in recent weeks. Overall, it has seen over 9,500 cases and 129 reported deaths.

After weeks of hesitation, the Lithuanian government imposed a quarantine in 12 of 60 districts that starts on Monday. Opposition lawmakers have criticized the government for not doing enough to stabilize the latest outbreak.

The economic impact of the pandemic has hit Lithuania hard: it’s unemployment rate was over 14% in September compared to 9% in February. The outgoing parliament had drafted a 2021 budget with a 4-billion euro ($4.7 billion) deficit.

A child looks out of booth at a polling station during the second round of a parliamentary election in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Polls opened Sunday for the run-off of national election in Lithuania, where the vote is expected to bring about a change of government following the first round, held on Oct. 11, which gave the three opposition, center-right parties a combined lead. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

