Lithuania to turn migrants crossing in from Belarus away

“It can not be ruled out that (border guard) officers will face aggression” from migrants, Abramavicius said, adding the measures were necessary as crossing state border in a such a way is an illegal action. “Lithuania can not accept this influx that grows day by day.”

Some 4,026 migrants, most of them from Iraq, crossed from Belarus into Lithuania, a EU and NATO nation of slightly less than 3 million, this year.

Lithuania officials estimate that more than 10,000 more migrants might try to arrive this year as the number of direct commercial flights from Iraq to Minsk tripled in August and the country has no physical barriers for its almost 679 kilometer (420-mile) long border with Belarus.

On Monday, EU officials pledged millions of euros to help Lithuania tackle the migrant crisis.