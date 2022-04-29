Lions take Hutchinson at No. 2, trade up to take Williams

“That was cool to have that moment shared with her," he said

Detroit went into the draft with the No. 32 pick along with six more selections. It used the extra assets to make an aggressive trade with an NFC North rival to move up and take Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 pick, which they acquired from Minnesota in a swap for No. 32 overall. Detroit also landed the No. 46 selection overall for No. 34 overall and a third-round pick.

Williams gives veteran quarterback Jared Goff a big-play threat, but the speedster may need time to get healthy after tearing a knee ligament in the national championship game.

The Lions seem to have more needs on defense than offense Goff surrounded by solid players on the line, at tight end and running back, but they definitely needed help at receiver.

Until recently, the Jaguars were expected to select Hutchinson at No. 1 but went with Georgia defensive end Travon Walker instead. That gave second-year general manager Brad Holmes a chance to draft Hutchinson, the best player on the team's board.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound pass rusher is relentless, fitting the mold of players coveted by second-year coach Dan Campbell. He has drawn comparisons to a pair of former Ohio State defensive ends, Nick and Joey Bosa.

The Lions certainly can use his help, slowing down offenses and firing up fans tiring of their losing ways.

Detroit's defense averaged just 1.8 sacks last year, ranking ahead of only Atlanta. The lack of a pass rush led to the Lions giving up 5.9 yards per play and 27.5 points per game, two more categories in which they ranked No. 31 out of 32 NFL teams.

“He’s going to change the dynamic of this team just by his presence and how he plays," Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said. “He’s a true fit in every way."

The Lions drafted former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell No. 7 overall last year and he helped the line become one of their strengths. With the No. 3 pick overall in 2020, Detroit drafted former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah and he has not panned out so far due to injuries.

The Lions lost their first eight games last season and went 0-2-1 over the next three before finally winning a game under Campbell and closing with three wins over the last six games.

Detroit's rebuilding plan included trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Goff and those two first-round picks along with a first-rounder next year.

First up was Hutchinson, who set a single-season school record with 14 sacks for the Wolverines last season. He is the highest-drafted defensive player in Michigan history, and the highest pick Detroit has invested in an edge rusher.

“I don’t feel a whole lot of pressure,” he said. “It’s great to come back to home.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined Shape Caption In a photo provided by Mpu Dinani, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson clasps a necklace with a dog tag on his mother, Melissa Hutchingon, to honor her grandfather and World War II veteran Joseph Bernardi in Las Vegas before the NFL draft, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Aidan, who was selected with the second pick by the Detroit Lions, also had a matching necklace and dog tag created for himself. His full name is Aidan Joseph Bernardi Hutchinson with middle names that honor his late great-grandfather, who was part of the World War II jungle fighting unit known as "Merrill's Marauders." (Mpu Dinani via AP) Credit: Mpu Dinani Credit: Mpu Dinani Combined Shape Caption In a photo provided by Mpu Dinani, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson clasps a necklace with a dog tag on his mother, Melissa Hutchingon, to honor her grandfather and World War II veteran Joseph Bernardi in Las Vegas before the NFL draft, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Aidan, who was selected with the second pick by the Detroit Lions, also had a matching necklace and dog tag created for himself. His full name is Aidan Joseph Bernardi Hutchinson with middle names that honor his late great-grandfather, who was part of the World War II jungle fighting unit known as "Merrill's Marauders." (Mpu Dinani via AP) Credit: Mpu Dinani Credit: Mpu Dinani

Combined Shape Caption In a photo provided by Mpu Dinani, Aidan Hutchinson carries out a surprise for his mother on NFL football draft day Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas, gifting a necklace with a dog tag to honor her grandfather and World War II veteran Joseph Bernardi. He handed Melissa Hutchinson the jewelry before hearing his name called as the first overall pick by the Detroit Lions. The former Michigan defensive tackle also had a matching necklace and dog tag created for himself. His full name is Aidan Joseph Bernardi Hutchinson with middle names that honor his late great-grandfather, who was part of the World War II jungle fighting unit known as "Merrill's Marauders." (Mpu Dinani via AP) Credit: Mpu Dinani Credit: Mpu Dinani Combined Shape Caption In a photo provided by Mpu Dinani, Aidan Hutchinson carries out a surprise for his mother on NFL football draft day Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas, gifting a necklace with a dog tag to honor her grandfather and World War II veteran Joseph Bernardi. He handed Melissa Hutchinson the jewelry before hearing his name called as the first overall pick by the Detroit Lions. The former Michigan defensive tackle also had a matching necklace and dog tag created for himself. His full name is Aidan Joseph Bernardi Hutchinson with middle names that honor his late great-grandfather, who was part of the World War II jungle fighting unit known as "Merrill's Marauders." (Mpu Dinani via AP) Credit: Mpu Dinani Credit: Mpu Dinani

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh is tackled by Michigan defensive end Mike Morris during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. In his fourth season, the 6-foot-6, 278-pound Morris will have a lot of chances to make plays from a position that produced NFL prospects Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo last year. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh is tackled by Michigan defensive end Mike Morris during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. In his fourth season, the 6-foot-6, 278-pound Morris will have a lot of chances to make plays from a position that produced NFL prospects Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo last year. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs down the sideline on a long pass reception against New Mexico State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 13, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. If the Chiefs want the closest player-for-player replacement for Tyreek Hill, it could mean trading up to pick Alabama's Jameson Williams, who is 10 weeks removed from an ACL injury. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt Combined Shape Caption FILE - Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs down the sideline on a long pass reception against New Mexico State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 13, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. If the Chiefs want the closest player-for-player replacement for Tyreek Hill, it could mean trading up to pick Alabama's Jameson Williams, who is 10 weeks removed from an ACL injury. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Combined Shape Caption Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson puts on a hat after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher ) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson puts on a hat after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher ) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson shakes hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson shakes hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson shakes hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson shakes hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong ) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher ) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher ) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher ) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher ) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong