Lionel Messi scores twice in first Inter Miami start, has 3 goals in 63 minutes for US club

Nation & World
By ALANIS THAMES, Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
Lionel Messi has scored three goals in his first 63 minutes for Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The world waited 94 minutes last Friday for Lionel Messi to score his first goal for Inter Miami of Major League Soccer.

In Tuesday's Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United, he scored twice in the first 22 minutes.

Making his first start for Miami, Messi took a pass from teammate Sergio Busquets, surged forward and sent a strike off the right post before tapping in his own rebound in the eighth minute.

Then, in the 22nd minute, Messi put Miami ahead 2-0 off a pass from Robert Taylor.

Messi's short time with Miami has been nothing short of spectacular.

He came off the bench in the 54th minute in his debut last week and delivered a moment fans had hoped for when the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup champion decided to take his talents to MLS. In the 94th minute against Mexico's Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, Messi converted a game-winning free kick in front of a crowd estimated at 21,000.

