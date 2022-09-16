Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Bucs 7-1

Michael Chavis had an RBI double in the second for the last-place Pirates. JT Brubaker (3-12) was tagged for five runs and seven hits over three innings before leaving with discomfort in his right lat muscle. He is day-to-day.

Carrasco was playing catch in the outfield to get loose as more than a dozen other winners of baseball's Roberto Clemente Award for community service and playing excellence were introduced during a pregame ceremony. Major League Baseball was celebrating its 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day, with festivities centered at Citi Field to honor the Pirates Hall of Fame outfielder who died in a plane crash at age 38 attempting to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua on New Year’s Eve 1972.

A leukemia survivor, Carrasco won the cherished award in 2019 with Cleveland.

Lindor, like Clemente a proud native of Puerto Rico, hit a two-run homer into the second deck in right field to make it 4-0 in the third. Jeff McNeil followed with a double and Vogelbach, acquired from Pittsburgh in a July trade, added an RBI single.

Vogelbach got the Mets going in the first with a two-run double off Brubaker.

Coming off a four-game sweep in Cincinnati, the Pirates were outhit 10-4 and denied their first five-game winning streak since April 2019.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (5-10, 4.01 ERA) starts Friday night against Taijuan Walker (11-4, 3.48).

