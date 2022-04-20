Lincoln Center emerges from pandemic with summer festival

The festival starts with a sing-a-long on Lincoln Center Plaza with the Young People’s Chorus of New York and a speakeasy for the audience under the entrance driveway.

The Mostly Mozart Festival has not been held since 2019, but the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra will have six pairs of concerts, including Mozart's Requiem. In addition, choreographer Kyle Abraham and composer Jlin will present an electronic version of the Mozart composition transformed into “Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth."

Thake had been associate artistic director at the Public Theater before replacing Jane Moss.

“The hope is that we’ll find that balance of what is indoor and outdoor programing as we go into next summer," Thake said. “How do we really recognize that this has been an incredibly traumatic time for the world, but certainly our city? And what is our role as a cultural institution to step into that and and address it, not just put on shows and pretend nothing ever happened."