Linchpin in vaccine rollout and home supply, UPS rolls in Q4

The company took a number of major charges in the quarter and it swung to a loss of $3.26 billion, or $3.75 per share.

Included in the charges as a $4.9 billion pension charge and a $545 million impairment charge related to the sale of UPS Freight.

Those one-time charges are typically stripped out for comparison by industry analysts. Based on those metrics, UPS earned $2.66 per share, also easily outpacing Wall Street per-share projections of $2.14.

Full-year revenue totaled $84.6 billion, with adjusted profit of $8.23 per share, both records for . UPS Inc.