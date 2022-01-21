Lin-Manuel Miranda breaks down the songs of 'Encanto'

I wanted it to feel like an old folk song that had always existed, complete with a nature metaphor that hopefully tells us a little something about ourselves. It’s one of the only songs where a character is not singing it. You’re not seeing a character sing it, and I think it’s all the more powerful because of it.

I took my sister (who inspired the song) and her kids, my nephews, to the New York premiere. I sat next to her and I sort of watched her during the whole movie. She’s an easy crier. It’s really fun to make your older sister cry for a good reason. This is my favorite thing about the movie. I turned to my nephews and was like, 'You know, I thought of your mom as Luisa, the older sister who has a lot of responsibilities.’ Without missing a beat they were like, ‘No way. She’s Abuela. She runs our lives.’ That’s really one of the best outcomes of a family film. It gives you a vocabulary to talk about things in a different way. I remember seeing “Inside Out” with my kids and suddenly we could talk about joy and when anger was at the controls or when sadness was at the controls. It became an easy way to talk about these complex things. It’s been exciting to see that ‘Surface Pressure’ has allowed people to really talk about sibling burdens.