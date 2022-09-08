Lin has 9 birdies for a 64; 14-year-old shoots 70 on LPGA

“That was a dream start. You can’t ask for a better start,” Lin said. "So I just tell myself, ‘Need to keep going.’'

Her lone bogey came on the par-4 seventh toward the end of her round, and she responded with her ninth birdie of the round to regain the lead over Hataoka.

“I still do need to adjust my tee shots, but other than that, my iron and putting is good. I just have to keep that going,” Hataoka said.

The surprise was Clemente, who splits time between her native Ohio and Florida and lost in the championship match of the U.S. Junior Girls this year.

She got through Monday qualifying for Canada and missed the cut, then did it again for the Dana Open outside Toledo and missed the cut.

For her third straight start, the teenager made only two birdies and very few mistakes. And she wasn't entirely satisfied.

“I feel good about it. Could have been a little better. I can think of a couple putts that maybe I should have made,” Clemente said. “But it was all right. I definitely know that I can go lower than that, so I’m going to go work on my putting a little bit and we’ll get that fixed up a little bit and hopefully it’ll be lower tomorrow.”

Former U.S. Women's Open champion A Lim Kim and Sarah Kemp were at 66, while the group at 67 included Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand and former Women's PGA champion Sei Young Kim.

The most exciting round belonged to Paula Creamer in her second tournament back from having her first baby. She shot a 72 that was far from even. Creamer holed out from 104 yards with a gap wedge for an eagle on par-4 fifth hole. Three holes later, Creamer made a hole-in-one with a 7-iron.

That's two eagles in one round, along with three birdies. But she also had five bogeys and a double bogey, and had to settle for at least being inside the cut line going into Friday.

“I made a lot of putting mistakes and did some mental errors here and there. Unfortunately, my scorecard is a roller coaster. But that’s golf,” Creamer said.

“I feel good with where my game is at. I know it’s an up and down thing, but I just need to stay on path with what we’re doing,” she said. “I really do think it’s going to produce great things here eventually.”

Xiyu Janet Lin, of China, reacts as she finishes the third round of the Dana Classic LPGA golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gianna Clemente drives from the 12th tee during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Gianna Clemente hits out of a bunker on the 11th green during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The sixth tee box is seen in the reflection of the sunglasses worn by Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Nasa Hataoka, right, of Japan, points as she talks with her caddie Gregory Johnston on the 15th tee box during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, drives from the 15th tee during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Paula Creamer, right, high-fives her caddie Holly Clyburn after making an eagle on the fifth hole during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Paula Creamer lines up a putt on the 10th green during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)