Lillard wants Blazers to step up pursuit of championship

“No. 1, it’s not true,” Billups said, “and secondly I’d also say that I haven’t made any firm decision on what my future will be.”

Lillard maintained that he wanted to win a championship in Portland, where he has spent his entire career, but his belief in that possibility seems to be waning.

“I want to win it all in a Trail Blazers uniform but we all have to be making strides toward that,” Lillard said.

They were far from it this season, falling 4-2 in the first round to a Denver team that was playing without injured guard Jamal Murray. The Blazers then replaced Terry Stotts with first-time head coach Chauncey Billups.

Lillard said he is aware there have been teams that have changed coaches without changing up much of their personnel and found that was good enough.

“So I don’t disagree that maybe Chauncey can really change our team and make us a better team and get us going in that direction,” Lillard said. “But I think if you look at our team as it is going into next season, I don’t see how you say, ‘All right, this is championship team, you just need a new coach,’ when we lost in the first round to a team that was hurt. So that’s just my thoughts on it.”

Lillard planned to meet with Billups and general manager Neil Olshey in Las Vegas, but said the Blazers staff was planning to visit him during the training camp anyway, so nothing had changed.

But change is something he wants to see when he returns in the fall.

“I think the best way to put it is just be more urgent,” Lillard said. “Be more urgent about what our next step is and how we move forward.”