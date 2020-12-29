Lillard, Trent shoot Blazers past champion Lakers, 115-107

Los Angeles kept it close with strong games from James and Schröder, who clearly relishes his matchups with Lillard, but their teammates largely struggled on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Lakers made a 15-0 run early in the second half and took a one-point lead into the fourth, but Lillard and McCollum traded big shots down the stretch. Portland finished on a 12-6 spurt.

TIP-INS

Blazers: Anthony and Nassir Little missed the game under the NBA's health protocols. ... Zach Collins sat out with a left ankle injury.

Lakers: Alex Caruso missed the game under the NBA's health protocols. ... Los Angeles got just 23 bench points, led by Montrezl Harrell's nine.

UP NEXT

Blazers: At Clippers on Wednesday.

Lakers: At Spurs on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroeder (17) goes up for a shot against Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)