Like father, like son: Vlad Guerrero Jr. shines as All-Star

Guerrero, whose father homered off Brad Penny in the 2006 All-Star Game, put the American League ahead 2-0 with the shot into the last row.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Guerrero has 28 homers in 2021.

His solo shot off Burnes was the longest homer at the All-Star Game since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

He added a run-scoring groundout in the fifth that made it 3-0.

The AL won its eighth straight All-Star Game 5-2.

