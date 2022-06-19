‘Lightyear’ stays earthbound, ‘Jurassic World’ holds No. 1

Not only did it open lower than expected, but it also failed to conquer “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which held on to the first-place spot with $58.7 million its second weekend.

It is a mixed bag for Disney and Pixar as “Lightyear,” an origin story about the movie that inspired the space ranger action figure in the “Toy Story” movies, is one of the biggest launches for an animated family film over the pandemic. Including international showings, which grossed $34.6 million, “Lightyear's” global opening weekend totals to $85.6 million. But expectations were higher for a release this high-profile and based on a beloved character.