journal-news logo
X

Lights out! Mets-Nationals delayed 14 minutes in the dark

The lights went out forcing a brief delay in the start of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

caption arrowCaption
The lights went out forcing a brief delay in the start of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Baseball players and fans are familiar with rain delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — Baseball players and fans are familiar with rain delays. Even, in recent times, replay review delays. The Washington Nationals and New York Mets waited through a lights delay on Friday night.

Max Scherzer's first start for the Mets — against the Nationals, the team he helped with the 2019 World Series, no less — was held up for 14 minutes because the artificial lights at Washington's stadium did not turn on fully.

Players had taken the field at Nationals Park in anticipation of a scheduled 7:05 p.m. start for the teams' second game of the season.

But only a handful of bulbs actually turned on around the ballpark as dusk descended. It was too tough to see the baseball well enough, so action did not begin on time.

Everyone was in the dark about what was going on — including the home team.

A Nationals spokesperson said the team was “investigating the cause of the field light power outage" and would “monitor the system throughout the game.”

Eventually, once the lights were working properly, Washington right-hander Josiah Gray — obtained in the trade that sent Scherzer from the Nationals to the Los Angeles Dodgers in late July — threw the game's first pitch to Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo at 7:19 p.m.

It was a 92 mph fastball for a called strike — lights out, you might say.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Freeman reaches 3 times, scores in Dodgers debut, beats Rox
2
Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend
3
CNN: Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election
4
Rachel Balkovec cheered in debut managing Yankees affiliate
5
LEADING OFF: Verlander back, Thor debuts, hoorays for Beer
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top