Lights go out, roads dicey as wintry storm batters Northeast

Unitil Corp., an electric and gas utility in New England, reported that crews stood ready to respond to power outages.

“The chief hazards with the current forecast include hazardous driving conditions in the early hours, the volume of wet snow forecasted to fall and possible gusty winds in coastal areas,” said spokesperson Alec O’Meara.

In some areas, snowfall of 3 inches (7.5 centimeters) per hour was possible, said National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Clair in Gray, Maine.

“This is the first big one,” Clair said of the beginning of the winter season. “There has been some snow up in the mountains, but this is the first one across where most people live."

Localized totals of more than 18 inches (46 cm) are possible in higher terrain, Clair said. But the more populated areas just inland are expected to get about a foot.

Areas south of New England, including the New York region, expected heavy rain and strong winds.

Ring reported from Stowe, Vermont.

