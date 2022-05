Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

Duclair, a 31-goal scorer, was scratched by Florida for its series-clinching win at Washington, but he was back Tuesday and gave his team the lead by scoring on a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau at 14:01 of the first.

Duclair’s goal came after the Panthers killed off a pair of early penalties — one from MacKenzie Weegar and the other from Duclair — as special teams became a factor in the game.

Florida went 0 for 18 on the power play in the series win against the Capitals and was scoreless on three more tries Tuesday. But Tampa Bay cashed in three of its six chances.

After Kucherov was hooked by Weegar, he went right around Aaron Ekblad and fed Perry for a tap-in goal at 16:22 of the second period.

Bellemare’s goal came 3:35 into the third period, giving Tampa Bay its first lead of the game — and the Lightning kept it the rest of the way. The Lightning won a faceoff in the Florida zone and Perry took a quick shot from the slot that Bobrovsky stopped, but the rebound squirted right to Bellemare.

He beat Bobrovsky to the glove side for a 2-1 lead.

It appeared, for a moment, Florida ended its long power play drought and tied the score when Duclair scored on a loose puck. Tampa Bay challenged, saying the puck went off the netting and was therefore out of play. Video review confirmed that and the Lightning continued to lead 2-1.

That was the last hurrah for Florida. Tampa Bay left no doubt late, with Kucherov and Colton each getting power-play tallies in the final 4:06 to put the game away.

NOTES: It was coach Jon Cooper’s 124th playoff game with the Lightning. That broke a tie with Mike Babcock (Detroit) for fifth-most with one team, behind only Al Arbour (198, New York Islanders), Scotty Bowman (134, Detroit), Joel Quenneville (128, Chicago) and Glen Sather (127, Edmonton). ... Florida fell to 4-8 in Game 1s, including the qualifying round two years ago. ... Tampa Bay improved to 15-19 in Game 1s.

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) battle for the puck during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Credit: Reinhold Matay

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a stop against the Florida Panthers as defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) looks on during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Credit: Reinhold Matay

Caption Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) upends Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul, top, as Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7) chases down the puck during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Credit: Reinhold Matay

Caption Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) looks on as Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a stop against Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Credit: Reinhold Matay

Caption Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) keeps the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Credit: Reinhold Matay

Caption Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) celebrates his goal with the bench during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Credit: Reinhold Matay