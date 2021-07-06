journal-news logo
Canadiens avoid sweep force Game 5, beat Lightning 3-2 in OT

Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Paul Chiasson

Nation & World | Updated 3 minutes ago
By JOHN WAWROW, Associated Press
Josh Anderson scored his second goal 3:57 into overtime, and the Montreal Canadiens avoided elimination by defeating the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Anderson jumped back into the play, and the Montreal Canadiens killed Tampa Bay's chance for a Stanley Cup sweep.

Anderson scored his second goal 3:57 into overtime, and the Canadiens avoided elimination by defeating the defending champion Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 on Monday night.

Carey Price stopped 32 shots for Montreal, and rookie defenseman Alexander Romanov also scored.

The series shifts to Tampa Bay for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Interim coach Dominique Ducharme’s lineup changes paid off as Romanov stepped up in just his third career playoff game. Anderson was shifted to a new line, playing alongside Nick Suzuki and rookie Cole Caufield in Ducharme's bid to add more speed.

Pat Maroon and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Lightning, who are attempting to become the NHL’s second team to win consecutive championships in the salary-cap era, which began in 2005. The Pittsburgh Penguins accomplished the feat with titles in 2016 and 2017.

Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammates Joel Edmundson (44), Cole Caufield (22), Nick Suzuki (14) and Jeff Petry (26) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Canadiens' goaltender Carey Price (31) watches the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat (18) chases during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning centre Blake Coleman (20) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Paul Chiasson

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, right, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning centerTyler Johnson (9) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Paul Chiasson

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks at the puck after making a save against Montreal Canadiens center Eric Staal (21) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Paul Chiasson

