Light rain brings hope for fire-ravaged Argentina province

Cows gather next to a column of fire in Santo Tome, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Credit: Rodrigo Abd

By VICTOR CAIVANO, Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Wildfires that have been ravaging northern Argentina for several weeks continue to advance relentlessly, though there are hopes the light rains that began over the weekend will help authorities curb the blazes

CORRIENTES, Argentina (AP) — Wildfires that have been ravaging northern Argentina for several weeks advanced relentlessly Sunday, although the light rains that began over the weekend gave some hope to firefighters.

Corrientes province is the most affected area, where officials said at least eight separate fires continued to burn and had devastated at least 9% of its territory. The flames are consuming about 30,000 hectares (89,000 acres) a day in Corrientes, destroying almost 800,000 hectares so far, according to the latest official reports.

Strong winds, low humidity and dryness from drought have helped the fires spread since mid-January. Forecasters said the light rains that were falling Sunday were expected to continue throughout the coming week.

The mainly rural province of farms, ranches and forests normally is characterized by abundant rain.

“It never happened to us, we never lived something like this, we were really overcome,” said one resident, Jorge Ayala,

Authorities estimate losses so far at more than 26 billion Argentine pesos (more than $240 million), and experts say the province could need years to recover.

Firefighting units have begun to arrive from all corners of Argentina and also from Brazil and Bolivia.

Artists and public figures are campaigning to raise funds for the victims, while donations of basic goods are pouring into the area.

People are bringing fruit, water and ice, said Laura Núñez, a volunteer helping fight the blazes. “They bring it in a trailer, they are getting everything possible so that we can focus on the fire and try to help,” she said.

The light rainfall cheered the firefighters.

“It’s a blessing from God, I think God took pity on us,” said another volunteer, Estefanía Riveiro, who is carrying buckets of water to “help our animals.”

A firefighter works to extinguish a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A firefighter works to extinguish a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A column of fire burns pine trees in Santo Tome, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A column of fire burns pine trees in Santo Tome, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

The remaining embers of a fire still smolder in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

The remaining embers of a fire still smolder in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Firefighters work to extinguish a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Firefighters work to extinguish a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A man helps drivers to cross amid fires consuming a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that have burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A man helps drivers to cross amid fires consuming a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that have burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A firefighter drinks water as he takes a break from extinguishing a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A firefighter drinks water as he takes a break from extinguishing a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Firefighters work to extinguish a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Firefighters work to extinguish a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Farmers observe a forest fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Farmers observe a forest fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

The remains of trees smolder after a fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

The remains of trees smolder after a fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Men work to extinguish a brush fire that Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Men work to extinguish a brush fire that Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Firefighter Marcelo Taboada smokes a cigarette while taking a break from working to extinguish a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Firefighter Marcelo Taboada smokes a cigarette while taking a break from working to extinguish a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Burned pine trees consumed by a fire in lay Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Burned pine trees consumed by a fire in lay Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Trees smolder after a forest fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Trees smolder after a forest fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Volunteers fill a water tank for firefighters near columns of fire in Santo Tome, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The governor of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdes, declared the province an “ecological and environmental disaster zone.” (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Volunteers fill a water tank for firefighters near columns of fire in Santo Tome, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The governor of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdes, declared the province an “ecological and environmental disaster zone.” (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A farmer observes a fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A farmer observes a fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

The remaining embers of a fire still smolder in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

The remaining embers of a fire still smolder in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Firefighters create a fire wall in order to stop a column of fire in Santo Tome, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The governor of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdes, declared the province an “ecological and environmental disaster zone.” (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Firefighters create a fire wall in order to stop a column of fire in Santo Tome, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The governor of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdes, declared the province an “ecological and environmental disaster zone.” (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A volunteer looks at a column of fire in Santo Tome, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A volunteer looks at a column of fire in Santo Tome, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

