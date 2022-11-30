Life sentence for poacher who killed German police officers

Fatal attacks on police are rare in Germany and the killings of the two young officers prompted widespread outrage and condemnation.

A regional court in the city of Kaiserslautern sentenced the defendant, who was identified only as Andreas S. due to privacy rules, to life imprisonment. Judges dismissed the defendant's claim that he had acted in self-defense and ruled that due to the severity of the crime he will not be automatically eligible for parole after 15 years.