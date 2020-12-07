Lidia Menapace, Italian Resistance member, dies at age 96

Italian President Sergio Mattarella paid tribute to her Monday, noting she was “strongly committed to the themes of peace.”

She was born on April 3, 1924, in the Piedmont town of Novara.

In its obituary, La Repubblica quoted her as explaining, on her 90th birthday, that her passion for women’s freedom derived from her mother’s “ethical code” for her two daughters. That code consisted of advising the girls to stay economically independent, so you can “do what you want, you can keep your husband or ditch him or find another. The important thing is you must not need to ask him for money for stockings.”

Menapace served in the Senate from 2006 to 2008, elected on a Communist Refoundation party ticket. She also was one of the forces behind the birth of Manifesto, a leftist daily.

“With Lidia Menapace is gone a free and strong voice, a constant reference in every struggle for women, for the rights of everyone, for peace,” said Democratic Party lawmaker Piero Fassino, a former mayor of Turin, the capital of Piedmont.

She made her last appearance at a political rally almost exactly a year ago, in Bolzano, supporting a new grassroots movement that calls itself the Sardines. Its goal is to get as many possible citizens to peacefully pack public squares to make their voices heard on important issues.