Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Libya's oil company says production resumed at largest field

Nation & World
35 minutes ago
Libya’s national oil company says it has resumed oil production from the country’s largest field three days after an armed group shut it down

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s national oil company said it resumed oil production Tuesday from the country’s largest field three days after an armed group shut it down.

The state-run National Oil Corporation said pump valves at the Sharara field were opened a few minutes after midnight local time.

It said it lifted a force majeure, a legal maneuver that lets a company get out of its contracts because of extraordinary circumstances.

The company said technical workers were working to resume production from el-Feel oil field.

The closure of the two fields caused Libya’s daily oil production to drop by 330,000 barrels, the NOC said.

Before the shutdown, Libya’s production stood at around 1.2 billion barrels a day.

The North African nation has the ninth-largest known oil reserves in the world, and the biggest oil reserves in Africa.

In Other News
1
Live updates: Japan slaps more sanctions on Russians
2
Civilians flee Ukrainian city as 1 safe corridor opens
3
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine
4
Danish toy maker Lego again posts improved profit, revenue
5
Report: Iran's Revolutionary Guard launches 2nd satellite
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top