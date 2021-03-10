Libyan lawmakers confirm interim unity government

He also vowed to avoid having a repeat of war and infighting in Libya. “The war should not be repeated. We should not kill each other again,” he told lawmakers.

Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country has been divided between two governments, one in the east and another in the west, each backed by a vast array of militias as well as foreign powers.

The U.N. mission in Libya welcomed the confirmation of Dbeibah’s government. “Libya has now a genuine opportunity to move forward towards, unity, stability, prosperity, reconciliation and to restore fully its sovereignty,” it said.

“Congratulations on the formation of an interim unity government to set the stage for elections in December,” tweeted U.S. Ambassador in Libya Richard Norland.

Wednesday’s vote came after two-day heated deliberations in Sirte and a week after Dbeibah last week presented his proposed Cabinet to Saleh, the speaker.

Dbeibah’s proposed Cabinet includes 33 ministers and two deputy prime ministers who he said are representative of Libya’s different geographic areas and social segments.

The confirmation came despite allegations of corruption at meetings of a U.N.-picked 75-member political dialogue forum that appointed Dbeibah and the three-member council. Dbeibah denied the allegations and called for the U.N. to reveal the conclusions of its investigations.

The interim government faces towering challenges, mainly the dismantling of numerous heavily armed local militias and the presence of at least 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters implicated in the country’s chaos.

The parliament convened in the strategic city of Sirte, the gateway to the country’s major oil fields and export terminals that for a while was a stronghold for the Islamic State group. The city has been controlled by forces of east-based military commander Khalifa Hifter since they seized it from the U.N.-supported government last year during Hifter’s failed campaign to take control of the capital, Tripoli.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo.