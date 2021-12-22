Libya parliament says 'impossible' to hold presidential vote

It was the first official statement that the vote would not happen on Friday, although it was widely expected amid mounting challenges and calls for a delay.

In a letter to Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh, lawmaker al-Hadi al-Sagheir, head of the committee tasked to follow the electoral process, said the group found “it is impossible to hold the election as scheduled on Dec. 24.” He did not specify whether another date had been set for the voting, or if it had been cancelled altogether.