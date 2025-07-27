Liberty's Breanna Stewart avoids significant injury on right leg, AP source says

She will travel with the team on its four-game road trip that begins in Dallas on Monday night, the person said.

Stewart left the game nearly 3 1/2 minutes into the Liberty's 101-99 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. She had three points and a rebound. Stewart seemed to injure the leg while running up the court. She went to the locker room and never returned to the bench.

“No update, hopefully she'll be OK,” coach Sandy Brondello said the Liberty's five-game winning streak was snapped.

New York was playing the second half of a back-to-back. Stewart had a quiet scoring game in Friday's win over Phoenix, with just six points. She did have eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals.

Stewart came into Saturday's game averaging 19 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists on the season to help New York (17-7) to the second-best record in the league.

The two-time WNBA MVP hadn't missed a game yet this season. After playing much of July at home, New York will be on the road for five of its next six games.

New York also had two other injuries; Kennedy Burke had some cramps and Leonie Fiebich has been dealing with a hand injury she suffered against Phoenix.

“She's tough and resilient, she pushed through it,” Brondello said.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball