Liberty stay in playoff chase after 91-73 win over Wings

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) has her shot blocked by Dallas Wings guard Veronica Burton (12) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) has her shot blocked by Dallas Wings guard Veronica Burton (12) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Sabrina Ionescu had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Sami Whitcomb added 15 points and the New York Liberty stayed in the playoff race with a 91-73 victory over the Dallas Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Sami Whitcomb added 15 points and the New York Liberty stayed in the playoff race with a 91-73 victory over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night.

New York (14-20) moved into a tie with Atlanta for the eighth playoff spot, and the two teams play each other on Friday and Sunday to close the regular season. Dallas (17-17) is in the No. 6 spot in the playoffs. The Wings play Phoenix on Friday and Los Angeles on Sunday.

Ionescu, coming off a season-high 32 points against Dallas on Monday, was scoreless in the first half, going 0 for 4 from the field. But Ionescu responded after halftime with 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in the third quarter, including a layup just before the buzzer to extend New York's lead to 67-57.

Marine Johannes added 13 points for New York, which outscored Dallas' reserves 50-9. Whitcomb made four of her first six 3-pointers, the last with 6:10 left in the third quarter, for a 51-47 lead.

Marina Mabrey, coming off a career-high 31 points in a scoring battle with Ionescu on Monday, had 19 points and Teaira McCowan added 17 points and 13 rebounds for Dallas, which had its franchise record five-game winning streak snapped. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas’ leading scorer, is out for the rest of the regular season and the first-round playoff matchup after having abdominal surgery on Tuesday.

Dallas jumped out to a 26-13 lead after making nine of its first 15 shots and led 31-18 entering the second quarter. But the Wings only scored five points through the opening seven minutes of the second quarter as New York used a 18-5 run to tie it at 36. The Wings led 39-38 at the break.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes celebrates sinking a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Dalls Wings in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Wings guard Veronica Burton (12) drives to the basket as New York Liberty guard Rebecca Allen (9) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Wings guard Veronica Burton (12) shoots as New York Liberty guard Rebecca Allen, rear, defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard (6) is defended by Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan drives to the basket as New York Liberty center Han Xu defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Wings coach Vickie Johnson gestures during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) is defended by Dallas Wings' Jasmine Dickey, left, and Veronica Burton during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu drives to the basket past Dallas Wings' Allisha Gray (15) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello shouts to players during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes (23) is defended by Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

