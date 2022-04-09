Liberal, conservative face off in California US House fight

Preliminary returns released Friday from a Tuesday special election showed Democrat Lourin Hubbard capturing the second spot in a June runoff for the vacant seat in the state’s farm belt. He will face Connie Conway, a former Republican leader in the state Assembly and California executive director of the Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency during the Trump administration. She was the top vote-getter who earlier advanced to the June matchup.

With most of the vote tallied, Hubbard had just under 20%, with his closest competitor for the second runoff spot, Republican Matt Stoll, several percentage points back.