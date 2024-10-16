Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel that Payne fell into a courtyard but declined to answer further questions about the incident, including whether Payne jumped from the balcony or fell by accident. Crescenti told Todo Noticias that authorities were investigating the circumstances of his death and conducting an autopsy.

Argentine media reported that Payne was in Buenos Aires to attend the concert of his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan.

Payne had a 7-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, with his former girlfriend, the musician Cheryl who was known as Cheryl Cole when she performed with Girls Aloud. He is also survived by his parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, and his two older sisters, Ruth and Nicola. Representatives for Payne did not immediately return emails and calls.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP