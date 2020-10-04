Letter: Top deputies accuse Texas attorney general of crimes

In a statement to the American-Statesman Paxton's office said: “The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law."

The investigation referenced in the statement was unclear. A spokeswoman for the attorney general did not immediately respond to an email and phone call Sunday.

“These allegations raise serious concerns,” Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, said in a Sunday statement. He declined to comment further “until the results of any investigation are complete.”

The letter was signed by the deputy attorneys general for policy, administration, civil litigation, criminal investigations and legal counsel, as well as Paxton’s first assistant, Jeff Mateer, and Mateer's deputy. None of them responded to messages seeking comment Saturday or Sunday.

Mateer resigned from Paxton's office Friday to rejoin a prominent conservative nonprofit law firm in the Dallas-area, according to the Dallas Morning News. The First Liberty Institute did not immediately respond to an inquiry about him Sunday.

Paxton, a Republican who is in his second term, has raised his national profile as a conservative crusader under President Donald Trump, including leading a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act that goes before the Supreme Court this fall and leading Lawyers for Trump, a group supporting the president's reelection.

Michelle Lee, a spokeswoman for the FBI's San Antonio office, said it's agency policy not to comment on whether it has received allegations of crimes or is investigating. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.

Bill Miller, a veteran Texas political consultant who's worked for Republicans and Democrats, said he couldn’t think of any precedent for a current elected leader’s staff accusing them of crimes.

“It’s like, wow,” he said.