‘Let Him Go’ has biggest weekend of any film in 6 weeks

“Let Him Go,” from director Thomas Bezucha is based on a Larry Watson novel in which a Montana couple travel to North Dakota to retrieve their 3-year-old grandson from his stepfather’s family. It’s gotten favorable reviews from critics and something about “Let Him Go” clicked with audiences who have not been going back to theaters in pre-pandemic numbers, even as more open across the U.S. According to Comscore, approximately 48% of all North American theaters are currently open.

Focus President of Distribution Lisa Bunnell said that they were “excited to see audiences coming back to theaters.” The company also had the No. 2 movie of the weekend, “Come Play.”