journal-news logo
X

Lesion removed from Jill Biden's eyelid was non-cancerous

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
The White House says a lesion removed by surgeons last week from first lady Jill Biden’s left eyelid was a non-cancerous growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lesion removed by surgeons last week from first lady Jill Biden's left eyelid was a non-cancerous growth, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, said Wednesday.

O'Conner said in a memo released by the White House that a biopsy showed that the legion was seborrheic keratosis, a “very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth.”

Surgeons last week also removed a cancerous lesion above Jill Biden's right eye and one on her chest. Those lesions were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, but also the most curable form. It’s considered highly treatable, especially when caught early. It is a slow-growing cancer that usually is confined to the surface of skin — doctors almost always can remove it all with a shallow incision — and seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening.

“Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures," O'Connor wrote. "She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well."

In Other News
1
New Zealand's Ardern to leave office, sets October election
2
No. 5 Sabalenka moves into 3rd round at the Australian Open
3
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
4
Transgender youth reemerge as statehouse focal point in Utah
5
Donald Trump says he never read book accusing him of rape
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top