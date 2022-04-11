Lerner family exploring selling MLB's Washington Nationals

Manager Dave Martinez said before the team's game at Atlanta that managing principal owner Mark Lerner called him Monday morning to deliver the news. Lerner, who has taken over a lead role with the team from his father, Ted, has in recent years said the family would never sell the team.

“To say the least, I was shocked,” Martinez said. “Those are big decisions that the Lerner family had to make. I’ll support than in any way possible. This doesn’t mean my relationship with the Lerner family goes away. We’re still in this. I know know they’re very committed to this organization, as am I."