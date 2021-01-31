Leonard, Clippers pull away from Knicks for 129-115 win

Leonard and Jackson each scored 10 points in the period, when the Clippers made five 3-pointers and scored 35 points, taking a 101-91 lead to the fourth.

Quickley scored eight straight points to cut a 10-point lead to 105-103, but the Clippers answered with nine in a row to open a 114-103 advantage on Leonard's basket midway through the period. An 8-0 run later in the fourth made it a 15-point game.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Nicolas Batum sat out with a left groin injury. ... Lou Williams’ 250th career game with at least five assists off the bench surpassed J.J. Barea for the most such games in NBA history.

Knicks: Reggie Bullock, who missed the last three games with a sore neck, returned to the starting lineup and scored eight points. ... C Nerlens Noel was scratched shortly before the game with a sore left groin.

GET IN THE GAME

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau supports Dennis Smith Jr.'s request to play for the Knicks' G League affiliate to get some needed work. The former lottery pick acquired two years ago in the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas has appeared in just three games this season.

“His attitude has been very positive. He’s worked hard in practice,” Thibodeau said. “I think it’s a great tool. It’s an opportunity for him to play in games, which I think is very important also, so I’m glad he’s approached it that way and I know he’s looking forward to it. So I think it’s good for him and it’s good for us.”

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Knicks: Visit Chicago on Monday.

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) knocks the ball away from a driving Los Angeles Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson (1) in front of Knicks point guard Elfrid Payton (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in New York.

Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in New York.

New York Knicks shooting guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket against LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) and small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in New York.

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Paul George (13) shoots against New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in New York.